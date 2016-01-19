FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says efforts to tackle overcapacity have not impacted employment: stats bureau
January 19, 2016

China says efforts to tackle overcapacity have not impacted employment: stats bureau

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s efforts to deal with industrial overcapacity and zombie firms have had no obvious impact on employment, the country’s statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

Wang Baoan, the chief of the National Bureau of Statistics, said current macroeconomic policy measures - implemented since the 18th party congress - are effective and he is confident in China’s economy over the medium to long term.

China’s yuan depreciation will have a limited impact on the economy, he said, adding that yuan weakness will not become a trend.

China’s full year economic growth was 6.9 percent in 2015, the slowest in 25 years.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
