a year ago
China created 7.17 million new urban jobs in H1 2016: human resources ministry
#Business News
July 8, 2016 / 2:26 AM / a year ago

China created 7.17 million new urban jobs in H1 2016: human resources ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man looks at job information at an employment fair beside a street in Zhengzhou, Henan province, February 19, 2014.Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's urban unemployment rate at the end of June was 4.05 percent, a vice minister of the human resources ministry said on Friday, up marginally from 4.04 percent at the end of the first quarter.

China created 7.17 million new urban jobs in the first half of 2016, vice minister Xin Changxing said at a press briefing.

Premier Li Keqiang said at China's annual parliament in March that China will create 10 million new urban jobs and hold the urban unemployment rate below 4.5 percent in 2016.

The rate of vacancies to job seekers at the end of June was 1.05 in 100 Chinese cities, down from 1.07 in the first quarter, indicating a slight decrease in the number of openings per job seeker.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
