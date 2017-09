A bio gas storage is pictured at Deqingyuan ecological farm on the outskirts of Beijing, China, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has seen increasing pressure on natural gas supply as demand rises in winter, the country’s top economic planner said on Friday.

The National Development and Reform Commission asked state oil and gas companies to prioritize gas supplies for residential users and reduce those for industrial users if demand exceeds supply significantly, the commission said.