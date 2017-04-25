FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
China to boost non-fossil fuel use to 20 percent by 2030: state planner
April 25, 2017 / 7:57 AM / 4 months ago

China to boost non-fossil fuel use to 20 percent by 2030: state planner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Employees row a boat as they examine solar panel boards at a pond in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, China, in this March 16, 2016 file photo.Stringer/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - China aims for non-fossil fuels to account for about 20 percent of total energy consumption by 2030, increasing to more than half of demand by 2050, its state planner said on Tuesday, as Beijing continues its years-long shift away from coal power.

In a policy document, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions will peak by 2030 and total energy demand will be capped at 6 billion tons of standard coal equivalent by 2030, up from 4.4 billion tons targeted for this year.

The NDRC said it wants to increase oil and underground natural gas storage facilities, but it did not give any further details.

The statement largely reiterated previous pledges contained in five-year plans and other policy documents and aimed at boosting wind and solar power usage.

Reporting by Josephine Mason and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

