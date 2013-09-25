China says to ease foreign investment rules

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s cabinet said on Wednesday it has empowered local governments to approve investment in some natural gas projects, and would relax rules for foreign investment in some industries.

The State Council said in a statement after its weekly meeting that the central government also planned to moderately increase investment in public housing, echoing an oft-repeated official line on expanding housing supply.

The statement did not detail the size of the increased spending in public housing. Nor did it say which sectors have seen a loosening of foreign investment controls.