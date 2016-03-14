FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China expands power distribution reform to more regions
March 14, 2016 / 3:27 AM / a year ago

China expands power distribution reform to more regions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is further expanding a pilot scheme that gives local authorities more control over electricity transmission and distribution prices, as the world’s largest power market steps up deregulation to boost efficiency.

The government will allow 12 provinces and municipalities, including Beijing, Tianjin, Sichuan and Hunan to join the scheme, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Monday.

That brings the total number of provinces and other locally administered regions under the scheme to 18, it said.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Tom Hogue

