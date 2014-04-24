FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to impose tougher penalties on polluters in new environmental law
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
April 24, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

China to impose tougher penalties on polluters in new environmental law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man wearing a face mask walks through the Lujiazui financial district of Pudong on a hazy day in Shanghai, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Thursday passed amendments to the country’s environmental protection law that will impose tougher penalties on polluters in the most sweeping revisions to the law in 25 years.

The much-anticipated amendments signal the close of a two-year debate among scholars, the government and state-owned enterprises over changes to the environmental protection law, and come in response to public anger over widespread pollution that has choked the country.

The revisions will go into effect on January 1, 2015, Xinhua said.

Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.