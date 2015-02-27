FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China appoints new environment minister: Xinhua
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 27, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

China appoints new environment minister: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has appointed Chen Jining as its new environment minister, replacing Zhou Shengxian, who is retiring, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The appointment was ratified on Friday by the Standing Committee of China’s legislature, the National People’s Congress (NPC), Xinhua said.

Chen, 51, was appointed Communist Party chief of the Ministry of Environmental Protection late in January, paving the way for his formal installation as minister.

Chen studied at Imperial College, London and was appointed president of Beijing’s prestigious Tsinghua University in 2007. He served on China’s National Environmental Advisory Commission but has had no previous experience in government.

Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.