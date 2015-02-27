China appoints new environment minister: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has appointed Chen Jining as its new environment minister, replacing Zhou Shengxian, who is retiring, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The appointment was ratified on Friday by the Standing Committee of China’s legislature, the National People’s Congress (NPC), Xinhua said.

Chen, 51, was appointed Communist Party chief of the Ministry of Environmental Protection late in January, paving the way for his formal installation as minister.

Chen studied at Imperial College, London and was appointed president of Beijing’s prestigious Tsinghua University in 2007. He served on China’s National Environmental Advisory Commission but has had no previous experience in government.