China says to open some ETFs to 'T+0' same-day trading, try options

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China took another step toward diversifying financial markets on Friday, approving trials of same-day “T+0” trading and options trading on certain exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The moves are seen as helping to protect investors by allowing individuals to quickly exit collapsing stocks and giving them options as a tool to hedge their investments.

Starting Jan. 19, bond-based ETFs, money market ETFs, gold-related ETF and ETFs that cross Shanghai and overseas markets will use the same-day stock trading system, the Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement posted on its website.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) told reporters it would allow the Shanghai Stock Exchange to start trial trading in options for the first time, beginning with the SSE50 ETF on Feb. 9.

The CSRC’s formal rules for options trading only slightly modified draft rules released last month, such as letting subsidiaries of futures companies participate in the experimental trading.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange announced the same changes for ETF “T+0” trading on Friday, but the southern Chinese bourse is not involved in trial trading of options.

The trials are expected to eventually lead to “T+0” and options trading on shares and other products listed on the exchange to boost trading activity.

CSRC spokesman Deng Ge, however, downplayed the possibility of an immediate spread of the “T+0” system to individual stocks, saying the two were different.

The “T+1” system, which covers the rest of the market, was originally adopted in 1995, soon after massive speculation tripled the value of the main index in just two months.

By preventing investors from jumping in and out of positions in a single day, regulators hoped to discourage the sort of herd mentality investing behavior that could lead to a collapse.

Regulators followed up the 1995 rule by barring stocks from rising or falling more than 10 percent on a single day, further containing momentum moves.

But those curbs backfired as regulators introduced innovations allowing institutional investors to buy index futures. That trapped retail investors, who dominate Chinese stock market deals, in losing positions while institutions were able to cover bad bets through futures purchases.

The Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program launched in November to allow foreign investors to directly trade in A-shares for the first time has seen lackluster uptake, with many blaming technical barriers such as the lack of a T+0 settlement.

The exchange said the cross-market ETFs that track offshore stocks eligible for T+0 trade are Huanan (DAX), BP 550, NASDAQ100 and Hangseng CN.