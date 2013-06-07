FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe's carmakers fear EU-China trade war to hit auto sales
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 7, 2013 / 9:05 AM / 4 years ago

Europe's carmakers fear EU-China trade war to hit auto sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European auto industry fears China could impose retaliatory trade duties on luxury cars imported from the European Union, should the EU Commission not back down over unfair trade practices in China.

“If there is not an improvement in the political climate, if it becomes a real trade war (...) if that is going to be the position and the strategy of the EU, then I think the Chinese will retaliate for sure,” said a spokesperson for the European auto industry association ACEA on Friday.

According to the ACEA, an unknown person or persons filed an anti-dumping complaint with China’s Ministry of Commerce that focuses on cars with engine displacements of 2 liters and more built in the EU and exported to the People’s Republic.

It expects preliminary investigations will begin in early July at the latest.

After several weeks it could already disclose that an economic injury to the Chinese car industry from EU anti-dumping practices has been found and impose provisional duties linked to the amount of damage done, ACEA said.

Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.