9 months ago
China says concerned about EU protectionism on steel imports
#Business News
November 12, 2016 / 10:33 AM / 9 months ago

China says concerned about EU protectionism on steel imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rolls of steel are stacked inside the China Steel Corporation factory, in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan August 26, 2016.Tyrone Siu/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is greatly concerned about the European Union's protectionist measures against Chinese steel products, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.

"The Chinese side has expressed great concerns and worries about the EU's trade protectionist tendency over steel," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The ministry was responding to the EU's latest decision to take temporary anti-dumping measures against imports of Chinese seamless steel pipes, based on preliminary investigations, it said.

A worldwide steel glut has stoked trade disputes between China, the world's top maker of the construction material, and other producers such as the United States and the European Union.

High duties levied on Chinese products could seriously hurt Chinese companies, the ministry said.

"China is willing to strengthen exchanges and communication with the European side and properly solve problems that the steel industry is facing," it said.

Reporting by Coco Li and Kevin Yao; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
