May 13, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

China urges EU to adhere to WTO obligations on market economy status

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A photograph shows the financial district of Pudong during Earth Hour in Shanghai, China, March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has urged the European Union to uphold its World Trade Organization (WTO) obligations on China’s “market economy status”, the country’s commerce ministry said on Friday.

The ministry’s remarks come after EU lawmakers on Thursday overwhelmingly rejected any loosening of the bloc’s trade defenses against China without reforms of its economy, including a reduction of state influence over business.

The EU is debating whether to grant China “market economy status” from December this year, which Beijing says is its right 15 years after joining the WTO.

Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes

