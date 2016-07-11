FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EU committed to China trade relationship post-Brexit: commissioner
July 11, 2016 / 3:16 AM / a year ago

EU committed to China trade relationship post-Brexit: commissioner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom addresses a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, August 4, 2015.Francois Lenoir

BEIJING (Reuters) - The European Union remains committed to its economic and trade relationship with China after Britain's Brexit vote EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Monday.

There have to be international rules acceptable to everyone to make trade fair, she also said.

On Brexit, the European Union needs time to find a solution after the vote, which was a democratic decision and must be respected, but it was currently "business as usual", Malmstrom said in comments to Chinese students in Beijing ahead of a China-EU summit.

She also said she hopes to conclude negotiations on the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership, a free trade deal being negotiated by the European Union and the United States, before the end of the Obama administration.

Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
