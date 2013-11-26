FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese PM says wants to see a strong euro
November 26, 2013 / 2:26 AM / 4 years ago

Chinese PM says wants to see a strong euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's Premier Li Keqiang speaks between Prime Ministers Ivica Dacic of Serbia and Viktor Orban of Hungary (unseen) during a joint news conference in Bucharest November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, on a visit to Romania, said on Monday he would like to see a strong euro currency.

“I think cooperation between China and Central and Eastern Europe is in favor of the European integration process and we wish to see a prosperous, united and developed Europe, and also to see a strong euro currency,” Li told a news briefing after meeting Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta.

The three-day trip will be Li Keqiang’s first visit to a Central and Eastern European country as premier. He is also the first Chinese premier to visit Bucharest in two decades.

Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Toby Chopra

