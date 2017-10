German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and China's President Hu Jintao shake hands before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing August 30, 2012. Merkel is on a two-day official visit to China. REUTERS/Diego Azubel/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Hu Jintao told visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday that China supports Europe’s efforts to overcome the debt crisis, and that the sooner it is overcome the better it will be for the world, state radio reported.