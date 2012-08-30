China's Premier Wen says confident Europe will beat crisis

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao waits for Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi (not pictured) before their meeting in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/How Hwee Young/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Premier Wen Jiabao said on Thursday he is confident the crisis-stricken euro zone can survive its nagging debt crisis, but warned that conditions remained difficult for the world economy.

Speaking to reporters after meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Wen said the global financial crisis had not ended.

Europe is China’s largest trade partner and its debt problems have dented demand for Chinese exports, dragging China into its worst downturn in three years. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Robert Birsel)