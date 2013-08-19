China Everbright Securities blames human error for mistaken bond trade

An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shenyang, Liaoning province August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Everbright Securities (601788.SS), the Chinese brokerage caught up in mistaken trades on Friday and again this week, said human error was responsible for a mistaken bond trade on Monday morning.

Monday’s mistake occurred on a trade with a face value of 10 million yuan ($1.64 million) of government bonds. A trader mistakenly inputted a yield of 4.20 percent, 25 basis points higher than the yield on the same bond at Friday’s close, the brokerage said in a statement on its website on Monday afternoon.

The Chinese Securities Regulatory Commission blamed a trading system error for mistaken stock trades that occurred on Friday.

($1 = 6.1150 Chinese yuan)