China bourse takes action against Evergrande-related accounts over 'abnormal' trading

A promotional footage on a property development of China Evergrande Group is shown at a news conference on the company's interim results in Hong Kong, China August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The Shenzhen Stock Exchange said on Friday that it has taken measures against accounts related to conglomerate China Evergrande Group regarding abnormal trading activities in stocks including property giant Vanke.

Chinese regulators are intensifying a crackdown on financial market speculation, seeking to prevent asset price bubbles.

Stock accounts related to Evergrande, whose business spans real estate to insurance, have been involved in possible short-term speculation in several stocks, as well as abnormal trading in Vanke’s China-listed shares that had an obvious impact on the stock’s trading volume and price, the exchange said in an official microblog on Friday.

The exchange said it is closely monitoring these accounts, and has given telephone or written warnings to the account owners, urging compliance.

The exchange has also sent enquires to listed companies involved, asking them make disclosures regarding investments by Evergrande-related parties.

Earlier this week, the Chinese insurance regulator urged Evergrande’s life insurance unit to “deeply reflect” on the negative impact of short-term stock trading and said it does not endorse insurers massively and frequently speculating in stocks.

The regulator blamed Evergrande for causing market volatility by aggressively investing in Guangdong Meiyan Jixiang Hydropower this year.

Evergrande has also spent $2.8 billion amassing an 8.29 percent stake in larger peer China Vanke, without ever disclosing exactly why - and taking a central role in a battle where Vanke seeks to ward off a potential takeover from financial firm Baoneng Group, its biggest shareholder.