FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Factbox: China exchanges hike fees to tame wild moves in commodities
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 8, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 10 months ago

Factbox: China exchanges hike fees to tame wild moves in commodities

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's commodity exchanges have implemented a series of fee hikes to crack down on speculative trading it suspects is behind a surge in everything from coking coal to rubber futures in recent months that has raised concerns in Beijing.

The exchanges carried out similar measures earlier this year.

The following are actions taken in the months since July:

DALIAN COMMODITY EXCHANGE:

* In August, trading margin for polypropylene was adjusted to 10 percent.

* Trading margin for coke and coking coal futures lifted to 11 percent on Nov. 8 and the trading limits adjusted to 9 percent from Nov. 8. The non-intraday transaction fee raised to 0.012 percent of the transaction's value from Nov. 9.

SHANGHAI FUTURES EXCHANGE

* Intra-day transaction fees for rebar and rubber raised to 0.02 percent from 0.01 percent, and 0.01 percent from 0.0045 percent of the overall trading value, respectively, from Nov. 9.

ZHENGZHOU COMMODITY EXCHANGE

* Transaction fee for canola adjusted to 3 yuan from 1.5 yuan per lot from July 14.

* Trading margin for silico-manganese adjusted to 7 percent from 5 percent, and trading limits adjusted to 6 percent from 4 percent from August 3.

* Trading margin for thermal coal contract for delivery in September 2016 adjusted to 15 percent from 10 percent, from Aug. 17.

* Transaction fee for glass and thermal coal resumed from Sept. 28.

* Intra-day transaction fee for thermal coal raised to 6 yuan from 4 yuan per lot from Oct. 24.

* Intra-day transaction fee for glass and thermal coal adjusted to 6 yuan and 12 yuan per lot. Non-intraday transaction fee for glass and thermal coal adjusted to 3 yuan and 6 yuan per lot from Oct. 26.

* Intra-day transaction fee for thermal coal adjusted to 24 yuan per lot from Oct. 31.

* Intra-day transaction fee for thermal coal raised to 30 yuan per lot. Extra 30 yuan per lot fee added to transactions that exceed 8,000 lots on a single thermal coal contract and those intra-day settlements exceeding 2,000 lots from Nov. 8.

* Intra-day transaction fee for glass adjusted to 12 yuan per lot from Nov. 8.

* Intra-day transaction fee for methanol adjusted to 6 yuan per lot and non-intraday transaction fee adjusted to 2 yuan per lot from Nov. 8.

* Trading margin and trading limit for glass and ferro-silicon adjusted to 7 percent and 5 percent, respectively, from Nov. 11.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.