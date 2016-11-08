Factbox: China exchanges hike fees to tame wild moves in commodities

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's commodity exchanges have implemented a series of fee hikes to crack down on speculative trading it suspects is behind a surge in everything from coking coal to rubber futures in recent months that has raised concerns in Beijing.

The exchanges carried out similar measures earlier this year.

The following are actions taken in the months since July:

DALIAN COMMODITY EXCHANGE:

* In August, trading margin for polypropylene was adjusted to 10 percent.

* Trading margin for coke and coking coal futures lifted to 11 percent on Nov. 8 and the trading limits adjusted to 9 percent from Nov. 8. The non-intraday transaction fee raised to 0.012 percent of the transaction's value from Nov. 9.

SHANGHAI FUTURES EXCHANGE

* Intra-day transaction fees for rebar and rubber raised to 0.02 percent from 0.01 percent, and 0.01 percent from 0.0045 percent of the overall trading value, respectively, from Nov. 9.

ZHENGZHOU COMMODITY EXCHANGE

* Transaction fee for canola adjusted to 3 yuan from 1.5 yuan per lot from July 14.

* Trading margin for silico-manganese adjusted to 7 percent from 5 percent, and trading limits adjusted to 6 percent from 4 percent from August 3.

* Trading margin for thermal coal contract for delivery in September 2016 adjusted to 15 percent from 10 percent, from Aug. 17.

* Transaction fee for glass and thermal coal resumed from Sept. 28.

* Intra-day transaction fee for thermal coal raised to 6 yuan from 4 yuan per lot from Oct. 24.

* Intra-day transaction fee for glass and thermal coal adjusted to 6 yuan and 12 yuan per lot. Non-intraday transaction fee for glass and thermal coal adjusted to 3 yuan and 6 yuan per lot from Oct. 26.

* Intra-day transaction fee for thermal coal adjusted to 24 yuan per lot from Oct. 31.

* Intra-day transaction fee for thermal coal raised to 30 yuan per lot. Extra 30 yuan per lot fee added to transactions that exceed 8,000 lots on a single thermal coal contract and those intra-day settlements exceeding 2,000 lots from Nov. 8.

* Intra-day transaction fee for glass adjusted to 12 yuan per lot from Nov. 8.

* Intra-day transaction fee for methanol adjusted to 6 yuan per lot and non-intraday transaction fee adjusted to 2 yuan per lot from Nov. 8.

* Trading margin and trading limit for glass and ferro-silicon adjusted to 7 percent and 5 percent, respectively, from Nov. 11.