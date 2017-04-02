FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Blast caused by illegal explosives kills at least nine in China - Xinhua
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 2, 2017 / 8:13 AM / 5 months ago

Blast caused by illegal explosives kills at least nine in China - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - An explosion in northern China's Shanxi province on Saturday evening killed at least nine and injured six, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The blast occurred in a residential building and was believed to have been caused by illegally stored explosives, Xinhua said. An investigation was underway.

A number of buildings collapsed and search and rescue work continued on Sunday afternoon, said state broadcaster CCTV.

China has a poor record of industrial explosive accidents in residential areas.

In October, 14 people were killed in neighboring Shaanxi province when a blast caused by illegally stored explosives destroyed a block of prefabricated houses.

A province-wide investigation into explosive production and storage was launched following the incident.

Both Shanxi and Shaanxi have large coal mining industries, where explosives are regularly used.

Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Randy Fabi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.