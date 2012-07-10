FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says exporters face grim challenge from protectionism
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 10, 2012 / 3:43 AM / 5 years ago

China says exporters face grim challenge from protectionism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese exporters face challenges from trade protectionism, a senior Chinese customs official said on Tuesday, noting the largest number of Beijing’s trade disputes last year were with the United States.

“Currently the world economy is still grim and there are rising uncertainties and unstable factors,” Zheng Yuesheng, spokesman of China’s General Administration of Customs, told reporters.

“Chinese exporters face trade protectionism and the situation is very grim,” he said.

China’s exports grew 11.3 percent in June from a year earlier, faster than market expectations for a 9.9 percent increase but well off the pace in May when it posted an annual rise of 15.3 percent.

China’s imports rose 6.3 percent last month from a year earlier, less than half the 12.7 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll and down sharply from the 12.7 percent annual rise in May.

Reporting By Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.