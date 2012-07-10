FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says exports affected by unstable U.S. recovery
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 10, 2012 / 2:51 AM / in 5 years

China says exports affected by unstable U.S. recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Demand for Chinese goods in June was well off the historical pace in part because the U.S. economy has not fully recovered, a senior Chinese customs official said on Tuesday.

Zheng Yuesheng, spokesman of China’s General Administration of Customs, made the remarks after the release of the country’s trade data for June.

China’s exports grew 11.3 percent in June from a year earlier, faster than market expectations for a 9.9 percent increase but well off the pace in May when it posted an annual rise of 15.3 percent.

China’s imports rose 6.3 percent last month from a year earlier, less than half the 12.7 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll and down sharply from the 12.7 percent annual rise in May.

Zheng said the United States displaced European Union as China’s largest export market during the first half.

Reporting by Kevin Yao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.