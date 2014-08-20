Chinese police arrest three for deadly auto parts factory blast

Firefighter trucks are seen next to a damaged building after an explosion at a factory in Zhoushan, Jiangsu province August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese police have arrested three people in connection with an explosion at an auto parts plant that killed 75 people in China’s worst industrial accident in a year, state media said on Wednesday.

The three were Wu Chi-tao, chairman of Kunshan Zhongrong Metal Products Co. Ltd, the company that owned the workshop, and the company’s general manager and a manager in charge of workplace safety, state news agency Xinhua said.

Kunshan Zhongrong’s safety facilities were insufficient, the working environment was bad and production methods were illegal, Xinhua said earlier, citing the investigation’s initial results.

A room filled with metal dust exploded this month in the eastern province of Jiangsu at the Kunshan Zhongrong factory that polishes wheel hubs for car makers, including General Motors Co, killing 75 people and injuring 185.