FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
China exchanges still rife with illegal behavior: paper
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 11, 2017 / 12:44 AM / 7 months ago

China exchanges still rife with illegal behavior: paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's trading exchanges are still rife with illegal behavior despite a recent crackdown by authorities, the official China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a recent meeting of the country's securities regulator.

The paper said a government-led rectification campaign had helped to bring the situation under control, but there has been a "resurgence" of regulatory breaches at some exchanges.

It said some precious metal and crude oil trading venues were suspected of engaging in illegal futures trading activities, while others were suspected of a range of offences including manipulating market prices and defrauding investors.

Regulators attending the meeting will work to rectify the problems over the next six months, the newspaper said.

China has put its exchanges under greater scrutiny after blaming a crash in its stock markets in 2015 on widespread irregularities, including price manipulation. The China Securities Regulatory Commission has also been accused of allowing the families of its officials to trade in stocks..

China's police authorities set up five specialist units last year to deal with financial crimes.

Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.