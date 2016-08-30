FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Chinese private investment funds to conduct 'self-inspection'
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
August 30, 2016 / 1:16 AM / a year ago

Chinese private investment funds to conduct 'self-inspection'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at brokerage house in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China, January 11, 2016.China Daily

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese private investment funds will conduct a "self-inspection" of their business practices in compliance with a directive from the State Council, China's cabinet, according to a notice posted on the website of the Asset Management Association of China.

The scope of the inspection will include advertising practices, fundraising from prohibited investor classes, and other prohibited practices. The inspection initiative follows a finding by China's securities regulator that some funds had regularly violated regulations, the Association said.

The notice also requested the funds to strengthen their internal risk management and to boost training in awareness of regulations and societal responsibility.

China's finance sector has been under increased regulatory scrutiny following the dramatic stock crash in 2015 which was blamed in part on poor regulatory oversight. Regulatory attention on irregular fundraising and advertising procedures by private funds and so-called P2P lending platforms has also intensified in 2016.

Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.