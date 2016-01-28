FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 28, 2016 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

China debt manager Orient to raise $1.52 billion before IPO: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China Orient Asset Management Co., one of the country’s top distressed debt managers, will raise 10 billion yuan ($1.52 billion) ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.

The money will be raised from strategic investors around the end of this year, Xinhua said, without giving specifics.

The company is one of the “Big Four” asset management firms that dominate China’s distressed debt market. The others China Huarong Asset Management Co. (1799.HK), Great Wall Asset Management Co., and China Cinda Asset Management Co (1359.HK).

The firms were set up in 1999 to deal with the bad assets of the four biggest state-owned banks. Orient has disposed around 1 trillion yuan of non-performing loans since then, Xinhua said.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; editing by Katharine Houreld

