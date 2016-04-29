Shanghai Hongqiao airport says operating normally, no fire impact

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The Shanghai Hongqiao airport is operating as normal after a fire broke out early on Friday, an official at the airport said.

“There’s been no impact on airport operations,” said an airport official who said he was responsible for traveler inquiries. He gave his surname as Wang but declined to comment further on whether the fire was under control.

The People’s Daily said on its official microblog that a fire in the airport’s basement broke out at around 7 a.m. (2300 GMT Thursday) during an underground renovation project.