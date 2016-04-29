FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shanghai Hongqiao airport says operating normally, no fire impact
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 29, 2016 / 2:42 AM / a year ago

Shanghai Hongqiao airport says operating normally, no fire impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The Shanghai Hongqiao airport is operating as normal after a fire broke out early on Friday, an official at the airport said.

“There’s been no impact on airport operations,” said an airport official who said he was responsible for traveler inquiries. He gave his surname as Wang but declined to comment further on whether the fire was under control.

The People’s Daily said on its official microblog that a fire in the airport’s basement broke out at around 7 a.m. (2300 GMT Thursday) during an underground renovation project.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.