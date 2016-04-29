FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai Hongqiao airport fire put out, two dead: state TV
April 29, 2016 / 2:15 AM / a year ago

Shanghai Hongqiao airport fire put out, two dead: state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A fire in a basement at the Shanghai Hongqiao airport that broke out on Friday and killed two people has been put out, China Central Television (CCTV) said on its microblog, while an airport official said there had been no disruption to flights.

Four people were also injured, CCTV said. It said the fire started underground in a pile of insulation material.

“There’s been no impact on airport operations,” an airport official, who only gave his surname as Wang and said he was responsible for traveler inquiries, told Reuters.

The People’s Daily said on its official microblog the fire broke out in the basement of terminal one at the airport at around 7 a.m. (2300 GMT on Thursday) during an underground renovation project.

Reporting by Brenda Goh and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Paul Tait, Robert Birsel

