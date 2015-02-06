FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire at warehouse in southern China kills 17
#World News
February 6, 2015 / 2:18 AM / 3 years ago

Fire at warehouse in southern China kills 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A fire at a warehouse in China has killed at least 17 people, state news agency Xinhua said on Friday, the latest disaster in a country with a poor record on work safety.

The fire broke out at on Thursday afternoon on the fourth floor of a small wholesale market in Huidong county in the southern province of Guangdong, the report said.

It took more than six hours for firefighters to bring the blaze under control, Xinhua added. It did not provide further details.

China, the world’s second-largest economy, has a history of workplace disasters. Workers are often poorly trained or ill-equipped to protect themselves from industrial accidents.

A fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in the northeastern province of Jilin in June 2013 killed 120 people. The blaze was blamed on poor management, lack of government oversight and locked or blocked exits.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
