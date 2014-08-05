Meat supplier OSI confirms employees detained in China food scandal

(Reuters) - The Shanghai branch of China’s Public Security Bureau has detained six employees of the meat supplier at the center of the country’s latest food-safety scandal, the supplier’s U.S.-based parent company confirmed on Monday.

Police in China have detained employees of Shanghai Husi, a unit of Illinois-based OSI Group Inc, “as part of the ongoing governmental investigation into our company,” OSI Group said in a statement.

Shanghai’s chief of police and deputy mayor Bai Shaokang told local radio in China that six executives of Shanghai Husi had been taken into custody, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

OSI had supplied meat to fast food chains McDonald’s Corp and KFC parent Yum Brands Inc, among others.