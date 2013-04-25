FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus says China orders 42 A320, 18 A330 planes
April 25, 2013

Airbus says China orders 42 A320, 18 A330 planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe’s Airbus EAD.PA said an order for 60 aircraft announced by China earlier on Thursday included 18 A330 jets and 42 medium-haul A320-family aircraft.

The deal, signed in Beijing during a visit to China by French President Francois Hollande, is worth at least $7.7 billion based on list prices.

The order for A330 jets partially lifts a suspension resulting from a dispute with the European Union over airline emissions trading. Tensions appeared to ease when the EU put its scheme on hold for foreign airlines in November.

Reporting by James Regan

