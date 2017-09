Alcatel Lucent signs deals worth 1.4 billion euros with Chinese firms

The logo of the telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent is seen on a desk telephone in Paris, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

TOULOUSE, France (Reuters) - Two large Chinese telecom operators have committed to buy 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) worth of network equipment from France’s Alcatel-Lucent ALUA.PA this year, according to the French government.

The signing was among a number of contracts signed between French and Chinese firms during a visit to France by Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang to France.

China Mobile (0941.HK) and China Unicom (0762.HK) are both in the midst of massive build-outs of 4G mobile and high-fixed broadband networks, and have had Alcatel-Lucent as a supplier for several years.

So-called framework contracts were already in place between Alcatel-Lucent and the two companies, so the figures released on Thursday represent the budget they have committed to spend this year.