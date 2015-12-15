China's NDRC plans domestic fuel pricing reform amid low crude

(Reuters) - China plans further reforms of its retail fuel pricing system, the country’s central economic planning commission said on Tuesday, part of efforts to make prices more market-driven.

The world’s second-largest oil consumer has taken big steps this year in reforming the oil and gas sector. For the first time, China has allowed independent companies to import crude oil and export refined fuel, breaking the long dominance by state refiners Sinopec Corp and PetroChina.

The National Development and Reform Commission will “postpone” an adjustment of retail gasoline and diesel prices that was expected on Tuesday, it said in a statement on its website. Instead, it plans to speed up improving the fuel pricing system under the “new environment” of lower oil prices.

“When the price of oil is low, maintaining a fundamentally stable price for refined products helps restrain the too-fast growth in oil consumption and energy structural change, spur environmental protection, and improve air quality,” the commission said, without providing any details for its plans.

Dong Xiucheng, a veteran energy expert with China Petroleum University, said low oil prices and growing participation by non-state players would allow the government to bring in larger market forces to set the country’s fuel prices at the pump.

“The diversified market structure paves the way for further liberalization, and the low oil environment provides opportune timing,” said Dong.

Refineries could be allowed to set their own pump prices when benchmark crude prices are within a certain range and the government might only intervene when oil prices are either too high or too low, said Dong.

For now, the NDRC can adjust fuel prices on a bi-weekly basis under a system introduced in March 2013 that linked gasoline and diesel prices more closely to the global price of crude oil.

The commission has already cut prices a dozen times this year. The NDRC postponement bucked expectations in the official media for a cut of 165 yuan a tonne ($25.54), which would bring prices to the lowest in seven years.

In October, the official Xinhua news agency reported that China will push ahead with price reforms of water, oil, gas, electricity and transportation, to “basically liberalize” prices by 2017.