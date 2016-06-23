FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
China issues draft rules on tighter fuel standards
June 23, 2016 / 4:05 AM / a year ago

China issues draft rules on tighter fuel standards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has issued a draft of a tighter fuel standard called "National Six", the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Thursday.

The new rules for diesel and gasoline will be an upgrade from China's "National Five" standards that are adopted only in some economically developed eastern provinces.

The "National Six" allows a maximum sulfur content of 10 parts per million (ppm), and requires a lower level of other pollutants such as PAH (polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon) compared with the national five standards.

The NEA said they are seeking public opinion in the draft from June 23 to July 22.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk

