FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Non-automotive diesel in China to meet new quality standards in 2018
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
May 7, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

Non-automotive diesel in China to meet new quality standards in 2018

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Diesel used outside the automotive sector will have meet the “National V” fuel quality standards by January 2018, a year later than automotive fuels, China’s powerful central planning authority said on Thursday, as the government continues to battle rampant smog.

China earlier moved up implementation of the new quality standards for automotive fuels to the beginning of 2017, excluding so-called “general” diesel used in agriculture and industry.

Starting next year, China will expand the areas receiving automotive gasoline and diesel that meet the standards to 11 eastern provinces and cities, before rolling them out nationwide in 2017.

In 2018, the Chinese market will need a supply of 52 million tonnes, or 388 million barrels, of “general diesel”, the central planning authority, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said.

“Building on basis of upgrading automotive gasoline and diesel can speed up the refitting of main refineries in order to upgrade general diesel ... and safeguard the domestic market supply of automotive and general diesel,” the NDRC said.

The fuel standards are similar to quality specifications of Euro V, which has a maximum sulphur content of 10 parts per million (ppm).

Reporting By Adam Rose and Judy Hua, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.