FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of China launches first yuan-denominated ETF in Europe
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 20, 2015 / 12:57 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of China launches first yuan-denominated ETF in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pedestrians walk past a branch of Bank of China in Beijing, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

LONDON (Reuters) - Europe’s first exchange-traded fund (ETF) denominated in yuan and based on the domestic Chinese share market launched on Friday, Bank of China’s international division said in a statement.

The ETF is sponsored by BOC International and started trading on Friday on the China Europe International Exchange, a Frankfurt-based joint venture between Deutsche Boerse and two Chinese exchanges, BOCI said in the statement.

“It boosts the opening up of China’s capital market and renminbi (yuan) internationalization, opening a new chapter in our overseas business development,” Li Tong, chief executive officer of BOCI, said.

Beijing is trying to improve international perceptions of its financial openness in the run-up to a meeting of the International Monetary Fund to decide whether to include the yuan in its basket of reserve currencies, which would provide a boost to the currency’s global status.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.