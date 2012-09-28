China funds raise equity holdings ahead of Party Congress

An investor sits in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Xiangfan, Hubei province October 16, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA).

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese fund managers raised their recommended equity weightings for the first time in four months as market confidence improved after a new round of stimulus by the United States and ahead of Beijing’s once-in-a-decade leadership transition next month.

The average recommended stock weighting over the next three months rose to 78.3 percent from a 26-month low of 76.1 percent a month earlier, according to the monthly poll of nine China-based fund managers conducted this week.

The fund managers also raised their suggested allocations for bonds to 11.8 percent from 11.2 percent in the previous survey conducted a month earlier, but cut recommended cash holdings to 9.9 percent from 12.7 percent.

Earlier this month, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke announced new quantitative easing measures, dubbed QE3, to help stimulate the domestic economy, fuelling buying interest in riskier asset classes globally.

The 18th National Congress of China’s Communist Party to be held next month also helps improve investor confidence as many expect to see fresh stimulus measures after the leadership change.

“QE3 helps increase investors’ risk appetite, and we may see more capital flow back into emerging markets,” said one of the fund managers, who declined to be identified.

“Besides, stability is key during this politically sensitive period in China.”

China’s stock market, which slumped 22 percent last year, has remained sluggish this year amid signs of economic slowdown. China’s economy grew 7.6 percent during the second quarter, the slowest pace in three years.

China's Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC fell below the psychologically key level of 2,000 points on Wednesday, touching multi-year lows, but staged a rebound the day after on speculation of government support for the stock market.

Fund managers polled expect on average that the Shanghai Composite index will to rise to 2,144 points over the next three months, up about 3 percent from current levels.

On sector allocation, fund managers raised their suggested weightings in transportation and metal-related stocks, betting they would benefit from China’s infrastructure investment scheme announced earlier this month.

Recommended allocation of transportation stocks were raised to 4.2 percent from 3.1 percent a month earlier, while suggested exposure to consumer stocks was slashed to 17.8 percent from 21.7 percent.