FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Galaxy says executive asked to assist in probe
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
February 1, 2016 / 1:18 AM / 2 years ago

China Galaxy says executive asked to assist in probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd said its vice president Huo Xiaoyu was asked to help mainland judicial authorities while the company’s business operations remained normal.

Huo was “directed to cooperate with the judicial authority” in the mainland due to personal reasons, Chairman Chen Youan said in a statement late on Sunday.

The company gave no further details.

After the stock market slump in mid-June, Beijing began cracking down on insider trading and short-selling, which it said were partly to blame for volatility.

Last November, the stock regulator had widened its probe on brokerages to include the country’s fourth-biggest securities firm China Haitong Securities.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.