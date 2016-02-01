FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Galaxy says executive asked to assist in probe
February 1, 2016 / 1:18 AM / in 2 years

China Galaxy says executive asked to assist in probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd said its vice president Huo Xiaoyu was asked to help mainland judicial authorities while the company’s business operations remained normal.

Huo was “directed to cooperate with the judicial authority” in the mainland due to personal reasons, Chairman Chen Youan said in a statement late on Sunday.

The company gave no further details.

After the stock market slump in mid-June, Beijing began cracking down on insider trading and short-selling, which it said were partly to blame for volatility.

Last November, the stock regulator had widened its probe on brokerages to include the country’s fourth-biggest securities firm China Haitong Securities.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates

