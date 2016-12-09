Chinese visitors walk past a sign for China UnionPay outside a pawnshop in Macau, in this picture taken November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Casinos are seen in a general view of Macau, China October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG The Monetary Authority of Macao said on Friday it has lowered the upper limit for automated teller machines (ATMs) withdrawals to 5,000 patacas ($626.33) or Hong Kong dollars per transaction and clarified the daily withdrawal limit is still 10,000 yuan ($1,449.30) per day.

The authority said the move will regulate Chinese bank cardholders' overseas money withdrawals. The limits are effective Friday.

The South China Morning Post, citing a finance industry source, reported late on Thursday that Macau would halve the amount of cash that China UnionPay cardholders can withdraw from ATMs in the territory.

Casino stocks tumbled after a report that Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub, would limit cash withdrawals as part of a Beijing-led crackdown on illicit outflows.

($1 = 7.9830 patacas)

($1 = 6.8999 Chinese yuan)

