FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PetroChina turns off gas to fertilizer plant as shortage hits
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 13, 2013 / 10:53 AM / 4 years ago

PetroChina turns off gas to fertilizer plant as shortage hits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - PetroChina (0857.HK) has switched off the natural gas supply to fertilizer producer Cangzhou Dahua Co Ltd (600230.SS), the company said in a statement on Wednesday, another sign of the country’s shortage of the fuel heading into winter.

Chinese energy firms are moving to free up gas for residential and transportation use.

Cangzhou Dahua, based in Hebei province neighboring the capital city Beijing, said the cut-off of gas would lead to a production halt. It didn’t say how long the gas would be suspended.

China’s top oil and gas firms - PetroChina, Sinopec Corp 0386.Hk and CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK) - have all pledged to boost gas supplies in the coming months either by maximizing domestic production or raising imports.

Sinopec said last week it would free up gas supplies over winter partly by cutting deliveries to its vinylon plant in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Michael Urquhart

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.