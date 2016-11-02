China hopes Germany's probes into Chinese acquisitions 'an exception'

The logo of Aixtron SE is pictured on the roof of the German chip equipment maker's headquarters in Herzogenrath near the western German city of Aachen, October 25, 2016.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China hopes Germany's recent security investigations into proposed acquisitions by Chinese companies are "an exception", a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.

Shen Danyang also said China hopes Germany can be calm and create a fair environment for investors.

The German government has withdrawn its approval for a Chinese takeover of chip equipment maker Aixtron (AIXGn.DE), citing security concerns.

It has also reportedly turned down a Chinese request for approval of a takeover of Osram's (OSRn.DE) light bulb unit Ledvance pending a review of the deal.

"China hopes Germany's security re-investigation into the case is only an exception, not meaning that Germany will change its economic policies, because it will be bad for China and German's trade development and outlook," Shen told a regular news briefing, without specifying a particular case.

Shen said concerns from some German officials that China's acquisitions will take away technology and jobs are unnecessary.

China's investment in Germany "is not very large" despite rapid growth in recent years, he said.

Germany's economy minister Sigmar Gabriel made plain his concerns about Beijing's trade policies in talks with Chinese government officials on Tuesday marked by tensions over corporate takeovers.