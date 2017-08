A Daimler sign name is pictured behind the podium during the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, February 4, 2016.

BEIJING (Reuters) - Daimler AG and China's BAIC Motor will invest an additional 4 billion yuan ($608 million) to expand their joint engine plant in Beijing, the German automaker said in a statement on Monday.

The two companies, which jointly produce Mercedes-Benz brand cars in China, announced the agreement during German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to China.