Merkel says "absolute political will" to stabilize euro

German Chancellor Angela Merkel inspects an honour guard during an official welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing August 30, 2012. Merkel makes her second trip to China in half a year this week, hoping to strengthen booming trade ties and obtain assurances from Beijing that it will support the fragile euro zone by buying the bonds of its stricken southern members. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - The euro zone has an “absolute political will” to stabilize the single currency, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday after talks with Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao in Beijing.

On a trade row with China over imports of solar modules, Merkel said Germany was not planning a lawsuit against China and that both sides should try to solve the problems through talks. She added that the German government would seek to convince the EU of her approach.