FILE PHOTO: Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo is seen in this undated photo released by his families. Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

BERLIN Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist Liu Xiaobo should receive the medical treatment that he needs and wants, a German foreign ministry source said on Thursday, when asked whether Liu would receive treatment for his late-stage cancer in Germany.

The source, who asked not to be named, declined to comment specifically on whether Liu, 61, who was jailed in 2009 after he helped write a petition calling for sweeping political reforms, would be treated in Germany for his liver cancer.

"Liu Xiaobo should receive the treatment that he needs and that he and his family desire," the source said.

A second source familiar with the case said officials from China, Germany and the European Union were still discussing the matter and no final decision had been made.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Stephan Schepers)