October 30, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

Germany's Merkel says expects China's growth to weaken a bit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) is greeted by villagers of Shenfu in the Baohe district of Hefei, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele/Pool

HEFEI, China (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that she expected Chinese economic growth to slow somewhat but added that she predicted the Asian economy would keep growing.

“I think one can expect that China’s growth will be a bit weaker, but that it will have constant growth,” Merkel told journalists while visiting the eastern Chinese city of Hefei.

“It is obvious that particularly the domestic demand through growing cities is an important factor to stimulate consumption and herewith growth,” she added.

Germany has the biggest trade exposure to China of the 28 European Union nations, largely thanks to demand for its cars and the strength of its engineering industry. The head of the DIHK Chambers of Commerce has said German shipments to China will fall by 2 percent this year.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Caroline Copley

