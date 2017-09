China's Premier Li Keqiang and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) inspect honour guards during a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and Europe should establish a feasibility study on free trade talks as soon as possible, China’s Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Premier Li also pointed out that China would be a huge market for Germany while the country can learn from Germany’s industry.

Related Coverage Merkel says has trust in development of Chinese economy