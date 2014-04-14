German foreign minister: Crimea should not be precedent

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and Germany both have an interest in the Crimea issue not setting a precedent, Germany’s foreign minister said after a meeting with his Chinese counterpart on Monday in Beijing, as Moscow and Kiev edged closer to a military confrontation.

“The developments in Ukraine are of great concern, and both China and Germany have an interest in ensuring that what we have seen in Crimea doesn’t set a precedent,” German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.

Over the weekend, armed separatists took control of a city in eastern Ukraine and Kiev prepared troops to tackle what it called an “act of aggression by Russia”.

The West accuses Russia of destabilizing the region as a pretext to potentially sending in troops to protect the local Russian-speaking population, as it did in its annexation of Crimea.