Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen poses with the Cadillac ATS-V during the model's world debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s (GM.N) Cadillac aims to increase its global annual sales to over 500,000 cars by 2020, a senior executive said on Friday.

Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen made the comments at an event in Shanghai.