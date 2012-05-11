FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM to recall nearly 50,000 Chevrolet Aveo cars in China: government agency
May 11, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

GM to recall nearly 50,000 Chevrolet Aveo cars in China: government agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Shanghai General Motors Co. will recall some of its 2012 model year Chevrolet Aveo vehicles due to faulty brake fluid sensors, the country’s top Chinese quality regulator said on Friday.

Shanghai GM, a joint venture between General Motors Co (GM.N) and SAIC Motor Corp (600104.SS), will recall 47,415 of the cars due to a suppliers defect in the sensors, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said on its website.

The defect could fail to alert drivers of low brake fluid levels, the agency said. Shanghai GM is attempting to contact Aveo owners and will make repairs at no charge, it said.

GM China could not be reached immediately for comment.

Reporting by Michael Martina and Wan Xu; Editing by Ed Lane

